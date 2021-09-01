First National Trust Co Sells 1,720 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.35 and its 200-day moving average is $222.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

