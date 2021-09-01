First National Trust Co Sells 5,792 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 66,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,768. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

