First National Trust Co Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.75. 508,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

