First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Down 30.4% in August

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the July 29th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.72. 410,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,847. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.93. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,613,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

