First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.55.

FSLR stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70. First Solar has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First Solar by 70.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 369.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

