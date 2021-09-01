First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 498,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

