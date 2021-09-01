FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

