Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Update

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the July 29th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 693,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

FVRR stock opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVRR has been the subject of several research reports. decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.