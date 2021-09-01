Flux Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $31.32 million and $503,312.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00304288 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00158950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00190282 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002435 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 184,829,113 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

