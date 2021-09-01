Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Trading 1.9% Higher

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.06). 110,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 240,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.03).

The company has a market cap of £158 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX)

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

