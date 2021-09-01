Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,953 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Foot Locker worth $25,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Argus lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 52,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,921. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

