Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Shares of LH opened at $300.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.68 and its 200-day moving average is $268.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $171.18 and a 12 month high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

