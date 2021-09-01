Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.53

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.53 and last traded at $99.53, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

