Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director David Boyce Sells 850 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
