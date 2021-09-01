Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director David Boyce Sells 850 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after buying an additional 235,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 53.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

