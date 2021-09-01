Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Fortinet worth $50,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1,052.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 350,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Fortinet by 36.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,607,000 after acquiring an additional 280,554 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.10.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $315.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.29, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $321.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

