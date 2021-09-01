Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,144 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS opened at $195.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.50 and a 200-day moving average of $191.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

