Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,052,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $24,509,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

