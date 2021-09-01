Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 10,963 First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

