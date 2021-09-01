Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $247,000 in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 12.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 128.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.