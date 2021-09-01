Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 327,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 208,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $550,218 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

