Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.12

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.12 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 2517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on FC shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $615.40 million, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

