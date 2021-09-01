Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FEIM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

