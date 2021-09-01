Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $2,452,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $396,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,206. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

