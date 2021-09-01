FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FTPAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 8th

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FTPAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,483,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,885,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

