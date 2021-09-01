fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

FUBO stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.86.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

