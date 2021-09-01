Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger Sells 936 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 508,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,183. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.26. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 141,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 46.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

