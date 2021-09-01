Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.