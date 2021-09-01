Function X Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Function X has traded 120.5% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $89.51 million and approximately $85.09 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002181 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,687.95 or 0.99901181 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048381 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008917 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00067178 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009790 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008432 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002121 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.66 or 0.00602621 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
