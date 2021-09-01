Function X Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Function X has traded 120.5% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $89.51 million and approximately $85.09 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,687.95 or 0.99901181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00067178 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009790 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008432 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.66 or 0.00602621 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 85,985,179 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.