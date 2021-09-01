Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%.

FUTU opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.25. Futu has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $204.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

