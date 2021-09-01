Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Issues Earnings Results

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.25. Futu has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

