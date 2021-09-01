Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Issues Earnings Results

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%.
Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.25. Futu has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.13.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
