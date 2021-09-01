FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORMP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis boosted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.88 million, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 435.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 132,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

