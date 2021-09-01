FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bodycote in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

