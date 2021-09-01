FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intuit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the software maker will earn $7.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.20. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Shares of INTU opened at $566.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $521.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.50. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,260 shares of company stock worth $9,954,539 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

