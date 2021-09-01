Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Shares of GNENF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. 14,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. Ganfeng Lithium has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $23.37.
About Ganfeng Lithium
