Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Up 18.6% in August

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 16.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $2,385,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $194,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 997.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

