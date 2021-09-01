GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.05). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth $181,954,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in GDS by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth $104,151,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in GDS by 678.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GDS by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.61. 55,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

