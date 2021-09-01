GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Down 25.9% in August

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the July 29th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of JOB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.17.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GEE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 4,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 708.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

