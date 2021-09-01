Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Generac were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $436.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $458.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

