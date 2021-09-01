General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $57.62. 45,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

