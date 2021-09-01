Genius Sports (GENI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GENI stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68. Genius Sports has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.