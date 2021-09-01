Genius Sports (GENI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GENI stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68. Genius Sports has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
