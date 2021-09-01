Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Short Interest Up 34.2% in August

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 680,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 29th total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,800.0 days.

GRPTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 target price on Getlink and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get Getlink alerts:

GRPTF stock remained flat at $$16.25 on Tuesday. Getlink has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.