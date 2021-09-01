Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Position Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Gladstone Land worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth about $8,278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 41,823 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 67,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

