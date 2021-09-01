Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $7.03. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,753,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 250,313 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

