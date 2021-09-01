Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report $28.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.93 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $25.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $110.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $115.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.59 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $134.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,882,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 303,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -120.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

