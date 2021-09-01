Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Gap Down to $36.92

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.92, but opened at $36.17. Global X Copper Miners ETF shares last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 128 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 829,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 169,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 185,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

