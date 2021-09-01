Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $520,869,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 110,148.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 870,176 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,893,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 502,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 172,293 shares during the last quarter.

