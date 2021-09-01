Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,114,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 30,547,588 shares.The stock last traded at $2.13 and had previously closed at $1.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSAT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of -0.06.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.