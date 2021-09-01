GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $54.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. GMS has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC increased its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in GMS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in GMS by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.