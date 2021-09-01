GNY Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. GNY has a market capitalization of $73.45 million and approximately $214,492.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.78 or 0.00838130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00110693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00047845 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

