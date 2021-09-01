Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

